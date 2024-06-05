Tinkoff Bank Changes Name, Ending Association With Exiled Founder

The Russian online bank Tinkoff announced Wednesday that it was changing its name to T-Bank, marking a symbolic end to the lender’s association with its millionaire founder Oleg Tinkov, who has lived in exile since denouncing Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

“First there was a word, now there’s a letter,” the bank said in its announcement. “Simplifying the name is a logical step for both employees and customers.”

T-Bank, Russia’s third-largest lender, said its 43 million customers would not notice the change, with its products and services continuing as usual under the new brand.