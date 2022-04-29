Russian Bank Founder Sells Group Stake After Ukraine Criticism

A Russian businessman who founded the country's third-largest retail bank has sold his stake in the group to an oligarch close to President Vladimir Putin after criticizing the Ukraine conflict.

The Interros company of oligarch Vladimir Potanin announced Thursday it was acquiring a 35% stake TCS, the group that owns Tinkoff Bank.

Interros said it had received the go-ahead from Russia's central bank. It did not give a figure for the deal.

Oleg Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Bank which is 100% owned by TCS, said in a statement: "I'm proud that, together with my team, I have managed to build the best bank in the country entirely from scratch."

The businessman, who has suffered from leukaemia, said that it was now "the perfect time for me to retire and devote more of my time to looking after my health and my beloved family."