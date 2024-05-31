G7 Urges North Korea, Russia to 'Cease Unlawful Arms Transfers'

G7 foreign ministers said Friday they were "gravely concerned" about deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea, particularly arms transfers from Pyongyang to Moscow for use on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"We are gravely concerned by the deepening DPRK-Russia cooperation in flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," they said in a statement issued by this year's G7 president, Italy.

"We call on the DPRK [North Korea] and Russia to cease unlawful arms transfers," read the statement, which was also issued on behalf of ministers from South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the European Union.

They said recent sanctions by their governments "represent a coordinated effort to hold the DPRK and Russia to account and to impose costs on actors and entities involved in the unlawful transfer of arms from the DPRK to Russia for use in attacking Ukraine."