Putin Taps Ex-Bodyguard Dyumin to Head Russia’s State Council

President Vladimir Putin’s former personal security guard and newly appointed presidential aide Alexei Dyumin was tapped to head Russia’s State Council on Wednesday.

“Aide to the president Alexei Dyumin has been appointed Secretary of the State Council of the Russian Federation by presidential executive order,” an announcement on the Kremlin’s website read.

Russia’s State Council is a constitutional body composed of top federal officials and regional governors who advise and coordinate with the president on matters of national importance.

Putin elevated the State Council’s role from a largely ceremonial low-profile advisory body in 2020 constitutional reforms.