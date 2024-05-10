Passenger Bus Plunges Into St. Petersburg River, Killing 4

At least four people have died and six others were injured when a passenger bus plunged into a river in central St. Petersburg, Russia’s state-run news agency TASS reported Friday, citing emergency services.

St. Petersburg police said around 20 passengers were on board the bus when it fell off a bridge into the Moika River at around 1:00 p.m. local time. Surveillance video shared by law enforcement showed the bus making a U-turn and crashing through a bridge railing before nosediving into the water.

The driver was arrested and charged with traffic violations, St. Petersburg’s police announced on Telegram. If found guilty, he faces up to seven years in prison.