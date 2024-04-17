Russian Court Orders Review of Verdict Against Scientist

A Russian court has overturned the verdict of an aerospace scientist who was sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of treason linked to his participation in a multinational high-speed flight project, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported on Wednesday.

Valery Golubkin, 72, a professor at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, was arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of passing state secrets to a NATO member country.

In June 2023, Golubkin was found guilty of high treason and handed a 12-year sentence in a maximum-security penal colony.