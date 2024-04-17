Putin Calls To Protect Flood-Hit Areas From Looting

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Wednesday on local leaders in Siberia and the Urals to make sure flood-hit homes are safe from looting, as authorities in the Kurgan region evacuated 14,000 people from the rising Tobol River.

Russia and neighboring Kazakhstan have fought devastating floods for almost two weeks.

Putin — who unlike his Kazakh counterpart has not visited the flood zones — held a government meeting, saying he was receiving frequent updates.

"There are delicate [restoration] issues and we will definitely come back to them," Putin said, after the issue of how victims would be compensated caused some tensions in flood-hit areas.

"A bit later, when the water will go down, we will meet in an even wider format with the head of municipalities and we will discuss the issues of restoring infrastructure and homes," he said.

Thousands of homes in swathes of Russia have been affected by the floods.