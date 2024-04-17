Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Calls To Protect Flood-Hit Areas From Looting

By AFP
Andrei Borodulin / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Wednesday on local leaders in Siberia and the Urals to make sure flood-hit homes are safe from looting, as authorities in the Kurgan region evacuated 14,000 people from the rising Tobol River.

Russia and neighboring Kazakhstan have fought devastating floods for almost two weeks.

Putin — who unlike his Kazakh counterpart has not visited the flood zones — held a government meeting, saying he was receiving frequent updates.

"There are delicate [restoration] issues and we will definitely come back to them," Putin said, after the issue of how victims would be compensated caused some tensions in flood-hit areas.

"A bit later, when the water will go down, we will meet in an even wider format with the head of municipalities and we will discuss the issues of restoring infrastructure and homes," he said.

Thousands of homes in swathes of Russia have been affected by the floods.

Putin also scolded the governor of the flood-hit Tyumen region for calling people who resisted evacuation orders "stubborn."

"You should not say that about people," said the Russian leader, who often reprimands officials in public.

"I know you are tired and that you are trying, you do not sleep enough. But why do people not want to go? They worry about their property, their homes," Putin said.

Several people in the flood-hit city of Orenburg told AFP that they feared looting.

The western Siberian region of Kurgan — where floods have peaked this week — evacuated 14,300 people from the rising Tobol, local Governor Vadim Shumkov told Putin at the meeting.

He said there were some 20 temporary accommodation centers in the region, where 25 villages had been flooded.

Shumkov said that over 2,500 people in the region had filed for compensation.

Earlier this month, rare protests broke out over the handling of the floods and compensation in the worst-hit city of Orsk.

Russia's emergency minister Alexander Kurenkov told Putin that the water has reached the main city of the Kurgan region of the same name.

"In the nearest days we expect the maximum level of water, which is expected to reach 10 meters," Kurenkov said.

Kurenkov said that around 600 homes had been flooded in the Kurgan region.

Read more about: Regions , Siberia , Urals

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

terrorism charges

Russia Arrests Four Accused of Helping Ukraine Army

Russia arrested four people Wednesday, accusing them of sending money to Ukrainian armed forces and planning to join its ranks.
2 Min read
Feature

Black Sky, Gray Snow: Decades of Air Pollution Leave Siberia's Krasnoyarsk Struggling to Breathe

“I have been living in Krasnoyarsk since birth, and I am generally adapted to life here. But lately, even I cannot bear it,” one resident said.
7 Min read
urban migration

Deer Take Over Siberia's Omsk Amid Abnormal Winter Weather

Omsk residents have regularly encountered roe deer in recent weeks, sharing videos and photos online of the animals running through snow-covered city streets...
2 Min read
Feature

New Bill Puts Russia’s Lake Baikal at Risk of Deforestation, Harmful Urbanization

Experts and activists warn that a bill to ease logging restrictions along the lake's shores could deal irreversible damage to its unique ecosystem.
5 Min read