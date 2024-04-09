Russian Court Sentences Driver Who Struck Poet Lev Rubinstein

A Moscow court on Tuesday sentenced the driver involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of poet and writer Lev Rubinstein to a suspended prison term of one year and eight months.

The motorist, whose name was not given, was found guilty of violating traffic rules that led to the death of a person through negligence. He was also banned from driving for two-and-a-half years.

Rubenstein was struck by a car in a Moscow intersection on Jan. 8. He died at the hospital several days later from injuries sustained in the accident.

The independent broadcaster TV Rain reported that the poet suffered a traumatic brain injury.