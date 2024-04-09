Russia Aborts Spacecraft Launch in Far East Minutes Before Liftoff

Russia on Tuesday aborted the test launch of its Angara A5 space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome just two minutes before liftoff, the second instance of a delayed Russian space flight in less than a month.
“The command ‘abort launch’ has been issued,” a flight controller said in a live broadcast by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos. The flight controller ordered a 24-hour ‘shutdown’ but did not give the reason for the delay.
The Angara A5 heavy-lift rocket was due to be launched for the first time from Vostochny, a spaceport in Far East Russia’s Amur region. Previously, all three Angara A5 launches were based out of northern Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome.
President Vladimir Putin has played up Angara’s role in national security, though the project has been plagued by a series of delays and technical setbacks. Roscosmos, meanwhile, has emphasized the rocket’s smaller ecological footprint in areas near launch sites and drop zones because it does not use “aggressive and toxic propellants.”
Commissioned after the dissolution of the Soviet Union over concerns that an independent Ukraine might withhold deliveries of vital components, Angara A5 is intended to succeed Russia’s Proton launcher.
Late last month, the launch of a Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft to the International Space Station was postponed at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for two days.
Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov said a “voltage dip” had occurred in a chemical power source during the final pre-launch preparations.
Russia’s space program has been hit by financial problems, scandals and corruption in recent years.