Russia Aborts Spacecraft Launch in Far East Minutes Before Liftoff

Russia on Tuesday aborted the test launch of its Angara A5 space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome just two minutes before liftoff, the second instance of a delayed Russian space flight in less than a month.

“The command ‘abort launch’ has been issued,” a flight controller said in a live broadcast by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos. The flight controller ordered a 24-hour ‘shutdown’ but did not give the reason for the delay.

The Angara A5 heavy-lift rocket was due to be launched for the first time from Vostochny, a spaceport in Far East Russia’s Amur region. Previously, all three Angara A5 launches were based out of northern Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

President Vladimir Putin has played up Angara’s role in national security, though the project has been plagued by a series of delays and technical setbacks. Roscosmos, meanwhile, has emphasized the rocket’s smaller ecological footprint in areas near launch sites and drop zones because it does not use “aggressive and toxic propellants.”