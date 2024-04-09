Drone Strikes Target Flight School in Russia’s Voronezh Region – Reports

Authorities in western Russia's Voronezh region said Tuesday that air defense systems had downed two drones overnight, with unconfirmed reports saying that a flight training school was damaged in the incident.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said air defense and electronic warfare systems had downed one drone over his region, adding that no one was injured. He did not say where the attempted drone attack had taken place.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense systems shot down two drones over the Voronezh region and two more over the neighboring Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

According to the Telegram news channel Astra, the Chkalov aviation training center, which is located in the Voronezh region town of Borisoglebsk, had its facade and windows damaged when both drones crashed into it and exploded.