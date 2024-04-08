Top Russia Diplomat Arrives in China for Official Visit – Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China for an official visit on Monday, his ministry said, as the two countries look to strengthen diplomatic ties as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on.

The Foreign Ministry announced Lavrov had touched down in Beijing in a post on X Monday morning.

He will spend two days in the Chinese capital and hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, according to a previous readout from the ministry.

"An in-depth exchange of points of view is expected on a certain number of 'burning subjects'," the statement said, citing "the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region."