Tajikistan Detains 9 Moscow Concert Attack Suspects – Reports

At least nine people had been detained in Tajikistan in connection with last week’s deadly attack at a Moscow region concert hall, Reuters and Russian state media reported Friday, citing anonymous Tajik security sources.

“Nine residents of Vahdat district [in western Tajikistan] were detained over links to the people who committed the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall on March 22,” the RIA Novosti news agency quoted its source as saying.

The source added that the Tajik intelligence services were working together with their Russian counterparts in an investigation.

According to Reuters’ source, the nine people had been detained on Monday, two days after the attack, and brought to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.