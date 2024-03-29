Russia, Ukraine Swap Fallen Soldiers’ Bodies

Russia and Ukraine said Friday that they have exchanged the bodies of 150 fallen soldiers, the third publically known exchange between the two warring sides so far this year.

Kyiv repatriated 121 bodies, Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on the messaging app Telegram.

The coordination center identified 107 of the soldiers as those killed in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, 12 in the Luhansk region and two in southern Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

It added that they will be transported to forensic experts and law enforcement officials for further identification.