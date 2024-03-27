Czechs Bust Major Russian Propaganda Network

Czech intelligence has busted a Moscow-financed network that spread Russian propaganda and wielded influence across Europe, including in the European Parliament, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday.

The group used the Prague-based Voice of Europe news site to spread information seeking to discourage the European Union from sending aid to Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion since February 2022.

Fiala said the Czech Security Information Service (BIS) discovered that the pro-Russian network was indulging in activities that "would have a serious impact on the security of the Czech Republic and the EU."

"This group sought to carry out operations and activities on EU territory aimed against the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," Fiala told reporters.

"The group's activity... also reaches the European Parliament," he said, refusing to disclose further details.