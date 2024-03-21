Russia Urges Belgorod Residents Living Near Ukraine Border to Evacuate

Authorities in western Russia’s Belgorod region have urged residents living near the border with Ukraine to evacuate amid ongoing Ukrainian attacks.

Gennady Bondaryov, who heads the Belgorod region’s Graivoron district, urged a voluntary evacuation of local residents, noting that “the situation remains tense” in the area.

The Graivoron district, which has been repeatedly attacked since Moscow invaded Ukraine more than two years ago, lies over 50 kilometers west of the regional capital Belgorod and is located on Russia’s border with Ukraine.

“Colleagues from the Yaroslavl region are ready to receive the residents of Graivoron,” Bondaryov wrote on the messaging app Telegram, referring to a Russian region over 100 kilometers northeast of Moscow.