Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Sentences ‘Volga Maniac’ Serial Killer to Life in Prison

The announcement of Thursday's verdict in the Supreme Court of Tatarstan. Supreme Court of Tatarstan

The Supreme Court of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan on Thursday sentenced infamous serial killer Radik Tagirov, widely known as the “Volga Maniac,” to life in prison.  

Tagirov, a native of Tatarstan’s capital Kazan, was found guilty of murdering 31 elderly women and committing assault against another 33 between March 2011 and October 2012, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes. 

Investigators claim that all the murders committed by Tagirov followed a similar pattern whereby he would identify a potential victim, a single elderly woman, and then gain access to her home by posing as a maintenance worker.

Tagirov beat and strangled his victims to death before taking all their valuables from their homes.

The “Volga Maniac” committed the crimes across 15 Russian cities, including Kazan, Ufa, Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow, according to investigators. 

Authorities said they had investigated more than 10,000 potential suspects and conducted over 5,000 expert studies before identifying and arresting Tagirov in 2020. 

Tagirov denied all charges against him in court despite pleading guilty during the investigation.

His lawyer Marat Ashirov vowed to appeal the court’s ruling on Thursday, according to the state-run news agency TASS.  

Read more about: Tatarstan , Murder , Court case

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

group-ib

Russia Sentences Leading Cybersecurity Entrepreneur to 14 Years for Treason

State prosecutors had requested an 18-year sentence for Ilya Sachkov in the behind-closed-doors trial.
1 Min read
group-ib

Russia Seeks 18 Years in Jail for Founder of Cybersecurity Firm

Group-IB's co-founder Ilya Sachkov had once received an "innovative breakthrough" award from Putin "for developments in the field of identifying and preventing...
1 Min read
culture on trial

Russian Court Rejects Appeal of Jailed Theatre Director

Yevgeniya Berkovich, who has written emotional poems against the war in Ukraine, faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of "justifying terrorism...
2 Min read
DIVIDED CASE

Russian Investigators Refuse to Drop Khachaturyan Sisters’ Murder Charges

The sisters’ lawyers had hoped investigators would change the charges to necessary defense.