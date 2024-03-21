Russia Sentences ‘Volga Maniac’ Serial Killer to Life in Prison

The Supreme Court of Russia’s republic of Tatarstan on Thursday sentenced infamous serial killer Radik Tagirov, widely known as the “Volga Maniac,” to life in prison.

Tagirov, a native of Tatarstan’s capital Kazan, was found guilty of murdering 31 elderly women and committing assault against another 33 between March 2011 and October 2012, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes.

Investigators claim that all the murders committed by Tagirov followed a similar pattern whereby he would identify a potential victim, a single elderly woman, and then gain access to her home by posing as a maintenance worker.

Tagirov beat and strangled his victims to death before taking all their valuables from their homes.