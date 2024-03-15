Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Kills 1, Injures 2

Belgorod Mayor's Official Channel

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday afternoon, local authorities said, just shortly after pro-Kyiv militias warned of an imminent strike.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defense systems shot down 10 “aerial targets” on their approach to the regional capital, located some 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

“According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed. At the moment of the shelling attack, the man was working at a store,” Gladkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

“Paramedics did their best to save his life, but he died from his injuries at the scene,” the governor added.

Glakov said one other man had received a head injury, while a second had received a shrapnel wound to his right eye.

Multiple buildings were also damaged in the shelling, including private homes, a store and an industrial facility, as well as four vehicles. A small fire also broke out, Gladkov said.

An unverified video shared on social media appeared to show the aftermath of Friday afternoon’s attack, where the corner of a building could be seen damaged and a nearby road was blackened. 

Shortly before the shelling, anti-Kremlin militias fighting on the side of Ukraine urged residents in Belgorod to seek shelter, warning that they were preparing to launch “mass strikes” on military targets throughout the city.

“We call on local residents to immediately go to secure places and to not go outside until the attack is over,” read the message shared on social media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday that it had repelled a Ukrainian incursion into the Belgorod region village of Kozinka the previous day, as well as all other attempts by “sabotage groups” over the past week to breach its territory.

Read more about: Belgorod , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'state of mourning'

Unprecedented Cross-Border Strikes Rattle Russia’s Belgorod

Dozens have been killed and scores more injured in the near-daily strikes, sending the border city into shock and anxiety after months of relative calm...
6 Min read
heightened alert

Russia to Do 'Everything' to Halt Ukrainian Shelling of Belgorod

The city has suffered an uptick in fatal shelling attacks in recent weeks that prompted city officials to evacuate hundreds and extend a closure of schools...
3 Min read
series of strikes

Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Attacks on Border Regions

Authorities opened an investigation into a Ukrainian strike that injured a civilian in a village near the border with Ukraine but did not provide further...
1 Min read
reduced to rubble

Journalist in Severe Condition, Young Daughter Killed in Russia

Khaybar Akifi was severely wounded in a drone attack that also killed his four-year-old daughter and his wife's parents in Russia's border region of Belgorod...
2 Min read