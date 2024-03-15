Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Kills 1, Injures 2

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod on Friday afternoon, local authorities said, just shortly after pro-Kyiv militias warned of an imminent strike.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defense systems shot down 10 “aerial targets” on their approach to the regional capital, located some 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

“According to preliminary information, one civilian was killed. At the moment of the shelling attack, the man was working at a store,” Gladkov wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

“Paramedics did their best to save his life, but he died from his injuries at the scene,” the governor added.