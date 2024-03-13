In Quotes: Putin Grants Wide-Ranging Interview to State Media Ahead of Election

President Vladimir Putin gave a wide-ranging interview to leading Russian TV presenter Dmitry Kiselyov on Wednesday, days ahead of the country’s presidential election where he is expected to easily win re-election.

The hour-and-a-half-long televised interview focused heavily on domestic political and economic issues with some attention given to Russia’s foreign policy, particularly its two-year war against Ukraine.

Here's a look at the interview’s highlights:

On the invasion of Ukraine and the potential for peace talks with Kyiv and the West

Putin said he was ready "for a serious conversation" aimed at ending hostilities, but only if the negotiations take place on Moscow's terms.

"These demands [by Ukraine] are based on some wishful thinking after the use of psychotropic substances," he said, referring to Kyiv’s refusal to negotiate unless Russian troops completely withdraw from Ukraine’s territory.

Putin appeared to be referencing unfounded claims often aired on Russian state television that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky uses drugs.

Meanwhile, the Russian leader said that security guarantees for Russia would be a precondition for any peace talks.

"We need guarantees. The guarantees should be spelled out, should be ones that would suit us, that we would believe in."

On pro-Kyiv militias’ attacks on Russian border regions

The interview was aired hours after volunteer groups of Russians fighting on the side of Ukraine made a brazen attack on western Russia's border regions of Kursk and Belgorod.

"It's simple. This is all happening amid [Ukraine’s] failures on the frontline. They did not achieve any of the goals that they set for themselves last year," Putin said.

"I have no doubt that the main goal is, if not to disrupt the presidential election in Russia, then to somehow interfere with the normal process," he said.