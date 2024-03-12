Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Captured Village in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

By AFP
Russian soldiers in the partially occupied Donetsk region. Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

Moscow on Tuesday said its forces had captured the village of Nevelske in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, where Russian troops have made recent gains.

Russian forces have recently been able to take advantage of Ukrainian shortages of ammunition and servicemen to take territory in the east.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces had captured Nevelske and taken up "more favorable lines and positions" in the region that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in 2022.

Ukrainian forces have lost ground to Russia over the past three months, withdrawing from the industrial hub of Avdiivka in February.

Donetsk, which was annexed by Moscow along with the Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, has seen the worst fighting of Russia's full-scale invasion, now in its third year.

