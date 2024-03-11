Kyiv Summons Vatican Envoy Over Pope’s ‘White Flag’ Comments

Ukraine on Monday summoned the Vatican's envoy to Kyiv after Pope Francis suggested the country should consider raising "the white flag" against Russia, causing fury in Kyiv.

Ukraine has angrily rejected Pope Francis's suggestion to negotiate with Russia two years after its invasion, vowing "never" to surrender to Moscow.

"Due to the statements of Pope Francis the Apostolic Nuncio was invited to the ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine," the ministry said on social media, using the term for a Vatican diplomat.

It added that the envoy, Visvaldas Kulbodas, was told Kyiv was "disappointed with the words of the Pontiff regarding the 'white flag'."