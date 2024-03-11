In First, Russia Arrests South Korean National on Spying Charges

Russia authorities have arrested a citizen of South Korea on charges of spying, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday, citing an anonymous law enforcement official.

“During operational search activities as part of an investigation into espionage, a citizen of the Republic of Korea, Baek Won Sung, was identified and detained,” the unnamed law enforcement official was quoted as saying by TASS.

According to the outlet, Baek was detained in the Far East port city of Vladivostok earlier this year and then transferred to Moscow in late February.

He is currently being held in detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison.