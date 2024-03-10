Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine Kill 3, Injure 12

Updated with injury count, deaths.

Russian shelling of towns in eastern Ukraine killed three people Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, while a strike on a residential building in the town of Myrnohrad wounded a dozen people.

Kyiv Moscow also launched missile attacks on the northeastern Kharkiv region, as well as drones targeting regions in the center and south of the country.

"Three people died as a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region," the head of the embattled region Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

He added that rescuers pulled out two bodies "from under the rubble of a house" in the town of Dobropillya, which he said Russia attacked with Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

A 66-year-old man was also killed in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Filashkin said.