Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine Kill 3, Injure 12

By AFP
Updated:
Damage caused by a Russian missile strike in the town of Myrnohrad. Vadym Filashkin / Facebook

Updated with injury count, deaths.

Russian shelling of towns in eastern Ukraine killed three people Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, while a strike on a residential building in the town of Myrnohrad wounded a dozen people.

Kyiv Moscow also launched missile attacks on the northeastern Kharkiv region, as well as drones targeting regions in the center and south of the country.

"Three people died as a result of today's shelling in the Donetsk region," the head of the embattled region Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

He added that rescuers pulled out two bodies "from under the rubble of a house" in the town of Dobropillya, which he said Russia attacked with Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

A 66-year-old man was also killed in the frontline town of Chasiv Yar, Filashkin said.

Further south, a Russian overnight strike on the east Ukrainian town of Myrnohrad injured a dozen people.

"In Myrnohrad, the number of victims of the missile attack has increased to 12 people," Filashkin said.

Local prosecutors earlier reported that Russian forces struck a residential neighborhood with three S-300 missiles around 3:00 am.

The prosecutor's office said the strike injured a "16-year-old boy, five women and five men aged 34 to 95" and that 17 "high-rise buildings" were damaged in explosions.

Officials published photos of destroyed cars and blackened walls of housing blocks with debris outside.

