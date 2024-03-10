Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine Injure 11

Updated with injury count.

Ukraine said Sunday that it downed 35 Russian drones across the country, including in the capital region, while a strike on an eastern town injured at least 11 nine people.

Military authorities said the drone strikes targeted central and southern regions, while the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions came under missile attacks.

"As a result of combat operations, 35 Shahed [drones] were shot down," Ukraine's air force said.

It added the drones were downed in the central regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the southern regions of Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Further west, the regions of Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky were also targeted by drone attacks.