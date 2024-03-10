Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Overnight Attacks on Ukraine Injure 11

By AFP
Damage caused by a Russian missile strike in the town of Myrnohrad. Vadym Filashkin / Facebook

Updated with injury count.

Ukraine said Sunday that it downed 35 Russian drones across the country, including in the capital region, while a strike on an eastern town injured at least 11 nine people.

Military authorities said the drone strikes targeted central and southern regions, while the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions came under missile attacks.

"As a result of combat operations, 35 Shahed [drones] were shot down," Ukraine's air force said.

It added the drones were downed in the central regions of Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as the southern regions of Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv.

Further west, the regions of Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky were also targeted by drone attacks.

Meanwhile, in the embattled Donetsk region, officials said a Russian missile strike hit the town of Myrnohrad.

"Around 03:00 am on March 10, Russian forces launched three S-300 missiles at the city of Myrnohrad. They targeted a residential neighborhood," the prosecutor's office in the Donetsk region said on social media.

It added the strike injured a "16-year-old boy, five women and five men aged 34 to 95" and that 17 "high-rise buildings" were damaged in explosions.

Officials published images of a tall residential building that had blackened walls, with destroyed cars and debris nearby it.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones

