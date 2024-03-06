Indian Men ‘Tricked’ Into Fighting in Ukraine Appeal for Help

A group of men from northern India who claim to have been tricked into fighting for Russia in its war on Ukraine are now calling on their government to help secure their release, Indian media reported Wednesday.

In a video published by the broadcaster NDTV, seven men can be seen standing in a dingy room and wearing green military fatigues similar to those worn by soldiers in the Russian military.

According to the news outlet, the men are believed to have left for Russia on Dec. 27 to celebrate the New Year holiday, after which they tried to visit neighboring Belarus.

“A [tour] agent offered to take us to Belarus... we were not aware we needed a visa. When we went to Belarus [without a visa] the agent asked us for more money and then abandoned us,” the man recording the video was quoted as saying by NDTV, which identified him as Harsh, 19.