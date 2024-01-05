Nepal Suspends Work Permits for Russia and Ukraine Amid Soldiers’ Deaths – Reuters

Nepal has stopped issuing permits for its citizens to work in Russia and Ukraine following the deaths of Nepalis who have gone to fight in the war, Reuters reported Friday, citing a government official.

The Nepali government issues work permits to its citizens for civilian jobs abroad. More than 800 Nepalis were issued permits for non-military work in Russia over the past two years, according to Reuters, while the figures for Ukraine were not immediately available.

Kabiraj Upreti, a director at Nepal’s Department of Foreign Employment, told the news agency that Nepal has suspended issuing labor permits for Russia and Ukraine until further notice to minimize the loss of life.

“This is for the safety of our citizens,” Upreti was quoted as saying.