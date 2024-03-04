Rare 'Fire Tornado' Rips Through Far East Russian Village

A rare "fire tornado" ripped through a village in Far East Russia’s Primorye region over the weekend, media reported on Monday, as unseasonably warm weather, dry grass and strong winds continued to feed wildfires throughout the region.

Video shared on social media showed the whirlwind of black smoke approaching a building, while a man nearby could be seen running for shelter.

According to Russian state media, the fire tornado touched down in the village of Provalovo, located in the Primorye region's southern Khasansky district, which has been especially impacted by wildfires in recent days.

Experts told the state-run TASS news agency that the fire tornado was the first ever recorded in the region.