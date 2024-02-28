Support The Moscow Times!
Parole Overturned for Russian Summer Camp Director in Boating Tragedy Case

Yelena Reshetova, former director of Park Otel Syamozero. Vladimir Larionov / TASS

A Russian court has overturned the parole granted to a summer camp director who was jailed over the deaths of 14 children in a boating accident, media reported Wednesday.

Yelena Reshetova was among several people arrested following the June 2016 incident at the Samozero camp in the northern republic of Karelia, where a rafting party carrying dozens of children was hit by a sudden storm.

Reshetova, who had denied her guilt, was in March 2019 sentenced to 9.5 years in a medium-security prison on charges of safety violations.

According to the 7x7 news outlet, Reshetova was granted parole in September, when she had 10 months remaining in her prison sentence.

Prosecutors appealed the ruling and the Supreme Court in central Russia’s Vladimir region ordered to take Reshetova into custody to finish serving her sentence, the outlet said.

