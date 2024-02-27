Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Ban Gasoline Exports for 6 Months

Updated:
A Gazpromneft oil refinery in Moscow. Maxom Shipenkov / EPA / TASS

Russia will impose a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting March 1 to meet rising domestic demand, the RBC news outlet reported Tuesday, citing two government sources and a representative of Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. 

Novak was said to have told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in a letter last month that demand for fuel will grow because of summer vacation travel, spring fieldwork on farms and planned repairs at oil refineries.

“In order to offset the booming demand for petroleum products, measures are needed to help stabilize domestic prices,” an internal letter Novak sent to Mishustin was quoted as saying by RBC.

A representative for the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed to RBC the government's decision to introduce a six-month gasoline export ban.

Russia previously imposed “temporary restrictions” on gasoline and diesel exports between September and November to tackle surging prices.

Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were exempt from the export ban as members of the Moscow-led Eurasian Economic Union.

The latest ban exempts the same countries, as well as Uzbekistan, Mongolia and Georgia’s separatist regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which Russia recognizes as independent states.

Last year, Russia ramped up gasoline exports to new buyers after the United States, the EU and G7 countries banned Russian oil products over the invasion of Ukraine.

Read more about: Gasoline , Oil

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

opinion Andrey Movchan

War With OPEC Can’t End Well for Russia

Falling oil prices leave no chance Russia’s GDP will grow in 2020 — a bleak prospect for both ordinary people and once optimistic investors.
opinion Chris Weafer of Macro-Advisory for bne IntelliNews

Oil War: Who Will Blink First?

The closing shoot-out scene of the spaghetti western “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” comes to mind.
SUIT YOURSELF

OPEC Could Deepen Oil Supply Cuts With or Without Russia

In an effort to stop the falling prices triggered by the spread of the coronavirus, OPEC may agree to deepen oil supply cuts this week regardless of Russia's...
Oil

Russia's Rosneft Applies to Participate in Bashneft Privatization

Russian laws forbid companies in which the government owns a stake of more than 25 percent from participating in privatization deals. The company is not...