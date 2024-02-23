Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Cultural Figures Call for Release of Navalny's Body

By AFP
Lyudmila Navalnaya and her lawyer seen in the town of Salekhard, where Navalny died last Friday. Anatoly Maltsev / EPA / TASS

Dozens of Russian cultural figures and activists have called on authorities to release the body of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic penal colony last Friday.

After days of being denied access, Navalny's mother Lyudmila said Thursday she had finally been allowed to see her dead son's body, but added that authorities refuse to hand over the body and want to bury him in secret. 

More than 25 filmmakers, artists, Nobel Prize winners and opponents of President Vladimir Putin have so far called for his body to be released in videos published by Navalny's allies on social media.

They include Nobel Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov, protest rock band Pussy Riot member and activist Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, writer Victor Shenderovich and movie director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

"It's awkward to talk about this in a country that considers itself to still be Christian. Just give Lyudmila Ivanovna her son... without any conditions," Muratov said.

He argued that authorities were trying to keep Navalny in solitary confinement even in death, as they had done for long stints of his three years in prison.

Navalny's supporters have accused Putin of "killing" his most formidable opponent in prison, and they believe authorities do not want to allow a public funeral as it could turn into a rallying point of anti-Kremlin sentiment. 

Police have arrested hundreds of mourners at makeshift tributes to Navalny over the past week. 

Putin has not yet commented publicly on the activist's death. 

"Putin was scared of Navalny for many years," writer and long-time Putin critic Shenderovich in a video address, adding: "Putin is scared of Navalny after his death. After he killed Navalny he's still scared of him."

Read more about: Navalny

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

search and rescue

Russian Police Find Missing Ex-Head of Siberian Hospital that Treated Navalny

Alexander Murakhovsky, who was found alive, had been missing since leaving for a hunting trip Friday.
DUBIOUS CHARGE

Navalny Ally Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison For Reposting Music Video

A Russian court sentenced said Andrei Borovikov on pornography charges for reposting a Rammstein music video on social media.
'creepy skeleton'

Gaunt Navalny Makes First Public Appearance Since Jailing

Navalny's appearance came days after ending a hunger strike that his doctors said could cause him to die "any minute."
pre-emptive move

Navalny Dissolves Political Network Ahead of Expected 'Extremist' Ruling

A court is set to determine whether the jailed Kremlin critic's nationwide network of offices should be outlawed as an "extremist" organization.