Political Persecution Under Putin Highest Since Stalin Era – Proekt

Russian authorities have prosecuted more than 116,000 activists during President Vladimir Putin’s latest term in office, the investigative news outlet Proekt reported, surpassing levels of political repression seen during the rule of Soviet leaders Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev.

Between 2018 and 2023, Russian courts fined 105,000 people for making public statements or attending protests.

Another 11,400 have faced charges under Russia’s wartime censorship laws, as well as for extremism and terrorism, treason, espionage and refusing to fight for Ukraine.

According to Proekt, these figures are the highest in Russia since dictator Joseph Stalin was in power, when people were tried for the crimes of “anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda” and the “dissemination of knowingly false fabrications that defame the Soviet state and social system.”