Chechen Prosecutors Seek 3.5-Year Prison Sentence for Quran Burner

Prosecutors in Russia’s republic of Chechnya have asked a court to sentence a young man accused of burning a Quran to 3.5 years in prison, the state-run news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

Nikita Zhuravel, 20, was detained in May on suspicion of publicly burning a Quran in the southern region of Volgograd.

Local authorities granted a request by Chechen law enforcement to have Zhuravel stand trial in the North Caucasus region despite concerns over human rights abuses under leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s rule.

The Visaitovsky District Court in the Chechen capital of Grozny is scheduled to hand out the verdict against Zhuravel on Feb. 27.