EU Foreign Policy Chief Proposes Renaming Human Rights Sanctions After Navalny

The European Union’s top diplomat said Monday that Brussels would look to rename its global human rights sanctions blacklist after the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a symbolic move.

“To honor his memory, I will propose the ministers to rename our [Global] Human Rights Sanctions Regime with his name and call it the ‘Navalny Human Rights Sanctions Regime’,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told journalists.

Borrell said he expected EU member states to propose fresh sanctions on those directly responsible for Navalny's treatment, including in Russia's prison system.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ministers would "initiate further sanctions measures" over Navalny's death.

EU officials could give tentative approval to the sanctions on Wednesday if Hungary agrees, according to Reuters.