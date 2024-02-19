EU Foreign Policy Chief Proposes Renaming Human Rights Sanctions After Navalny

The European Union’s top diplomat said Monday that Brussels would look to rename its global human rights sanctions blacklist after the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a symbolic move.
“To honor his memory, I will propose the ministers to rename our [Global] Human Rights Sanctions Regime with his name and call it the ‘Navalny Human Rights Sanctions Regime’,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told journalists.
Borrell said he expected EU member states to propose fresh sanctions on those directly responsible for Navalny's treatment, including in Russia's prison system.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ministers would "initiate further sanctions measures" over Navalny's death.
EU officials could give tentative approval to the sanctions on Wednesday if Hungary agrees, according to Reuters.
Navalny's death in an Arctic prison Friday has shocked the country's exiled opposition which — along with the West — pointed the finger at the Kremlin.
"The great responsible [person] is Putin himself," Borrell said.
But officials concede it will be difficult to impose further major pain after Navalny's death as the EU has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia — including on President Vladimir Putin — over its invasion of Ukraine.
Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya joined ministers of the 27-nation European Union in Brussels, as they weighed their limited options for inflicting new costs on Putin.
EU foreign ministers met Navalnaya on Monday to send a "message of support" to Kremlin opponents after her husband’s death.
Navalnaya vowed in a video statement released Monday that she will continue Navalny’s work.
AFP contributed reporting.