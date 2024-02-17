Russian Priest Detained After Announcing Navalny Memorial Service

A St. Petersburg priest has been detained after he announced he would hold a memorial service for the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his wife said on Facebook on Saturday.

Grigory Mikhnov-Vaitenko was detained near his home as he was going to the Solovetsky Stone dedicated to Soviet victims of political repression.

Supporters of Navalny, who was announced dead by Russian authorities on Friday, have been laying flowers and photos of the politician at monuments across Russia.

The memorial service in St. Petersburg was conducted by another priest, local media outlet Bumaga reported.