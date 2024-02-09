Putin Tells West: Russia Cannot Be Defeated in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin said in an interview released Thursday with controversial right-wing U.S. journalist Tucker Carlson that the West should understand it is "impossible" to defeat Russia in Ukraine.

In a two-hour interview with the former Fox News host — coming just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine — Putin also said a deal "can be reached" on imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

"Certain terms being discussed via special services channels," he said, while insisting that the reporter is a spy — something the Journal and U.S. government vehemently deny.

It was the first one-on-one interview of Putin by someone from the Western media since 2019.

However Carlson, who is close to White House candidate and former president Donald Trump, asked few tough questions and largely listened while the Kremlin leader lectured him on his views of Russian history, portraying the country as a victim of Western betrayals.

Putin defended his decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. And he said the West now realizes that Russia will not be defeated, despite US, European and NATO help to Ukraine.

"Up until now, there has been the uproar and screaming about inflicting a strategic defeat to Russia on the battlefield. But now they are apparently coming to realize that it is difficult to achieve, if possible, at all. In my opinion, it is impossible by definition," he said.