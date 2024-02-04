Zelensky Says Visited Ukraine Southern Frontline Village of Robotyne

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said he visited troops at the southern frontline village Robotyne, which Kyiv retook from Russian forces last summer but is again under heavy attack.

Kyiv recaptured the small village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region in August last year in what it hailed as a major success in the counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Robotyne has since been relentlessly attacked by Russian troops and is one of the main hotspots on the southern front.

"Zaporizhzhia region. Robotyne. The location of the 65th Mechanized Brigade. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them and presented state awards," Zelensky said on social media. "It is an honor to be here today."