Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Drone Strike Targets Oil Refinery in Central Russia’s Yaroslavl Region

The Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in Yaroslavl. Slavneft-YaNOS

An attempted drone strike against an oil refinery deep within Russia was thwarted on Monday morning, according to regional authorities.

“The Slavneft-Yanos refinery’s electronic warfare system prevented a drone attack,” Yaroslavl region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The strike attempt marks the first in the Yaroslavl region — which is located over 100 kilometers northeast of Moscow and 700 kilometers from the border with Ukraine — since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Yevrayev said no one was injured in the drone incident and no infrastructure was damaged, adding that “law enforcement agencies and special services are working at the scene.”

Video published by the local news outlet 76.ru showed emergency crews and medics parked near the oil refinery, which was reportedly cordoned off after the attack.

Slavneft describes itself as one of Russia’s top 10 largest crude oil producers.

Reuters estimates the Yaroslavl plant’s annual capacity at 15 million metric tons, or 300,000 barrels per day.

Fuel output was briefly interrupted but was not affected by Monday's drone strike, Reuters said, citing an anonymous source familiar with the situation.

Several fires have broken out at oil and gas facilities amid drone strikes across Russia in recent weeks.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for three drone strikes in northwestern Russia’s Leningrad region earlier this month. 

Read more about: Drones , Yaroslavl

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

unmanned attacks

Ukraine Says Hit Air Defense System in Russia

There was no mention of the attack in official reports from Russia, which said its air defenses had destroyed over 30 Ukrainian drones.
2 Min read
criminal probe

Russia Charges Top Ukrainian Military Officials With ‘Terrorism'

Russia's Investigative Committee said "sufficient evidence" had been gathered to implicate the four officials in more than 100 drone strikes.
1 Min read
vulnerable targets

Russian Regions Hit by Ukrainian Drones and Shelling

The strikes wounded three people and forced an airport to divert flights, officials said.
1 Min read
air defense

Russia Says 2 Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. local time.
1 Min read