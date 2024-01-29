Drone Strike Targets Oil Refinery in Central Russia’s Yaroslavl Region

An attempted drone strike against an oil refinery deep within Russia was thwarted on Monday morning, according to regional authorities.

“The Slavneft-Yanos refinery’s electronic warfare system prevented a drone attack,” Yaroslavl region Governor Mikhail Yevrayev wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The strike attempt marks the first in the Yaroslavl region — which is located over 100 kilometers northeast of Moscow and 700 kilometers from the border with Ukraine — since Moscow invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Yevrayev said no one was injured in the drone incident and no infrastructure was damaged, adding that “law enforcement agencies and special services are working at the scene.”