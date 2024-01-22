Zelensky Signs Decree on Russian Territories 'Historically Inhabited' by Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed a decree calling for the preservation of Ukrainian national identity in Russia.

The decree, announced to coincide with Ukraine's Day of Unity on Jan. 22, states that "Russia has systematically destroyed national identity and oppressed Ukrainians in the lands historically inhabited by them," namely the "modern Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions" of Russia.

It calls for Ukraine's cabinet of ministers to work in coordination with international experts to develop an action plan for preserving Ukrainian identity on Russian territory.

"This is the restoration of truth about the historical past for the sake of Ukraine’s future," Zelensky said in a video where he announced the decree.