Zelensky Signs Decree on Russian Territories 'Historically Inhabited' by Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday signed a decree calling for the preservation of Ukrainian national identity in Russia.
The decree, announced to coincide with Ukraine's Day of Unity on Jan. 22, states that "Russia has systematically destroyed national identity and oppressed Ukrainians in the lands historically inhabited by them," namely the "modern Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov regions" of Russia.
It calls for Ukraine's cabinet of ministers to work in coordination with international experts to develop an action plan for preserving Ukrainian identity on Russian territory.
"This is the restoration of truth about the historical past for the sake of Ukraine’s future," Zelensky said in a video where he announced the decree.
"We must take steps not only to strengthen the unity of Ukraine and our people, but also to act for the unity of rights and freedoms, the truth about Ukrainians, the truth about us, and the truth about our history," he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that much of Ukraine is historically Russian land and that Russians living there today are oppressed — claims he used to justify the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities also plan to create a center that will collect information on crimes committed against ethnic Ukrainians living in Russia, as well as evidence of Moscow's "policy of forced Russification, political repression and deportations."
Besides the decree, Zelensky announced Monday that he had submitted a bill to Ukraine's parliament that would allow dual citizenship for ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants abroad.
The bill would not apply to Russian citizens.