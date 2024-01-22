Siberian City Blanketed in Gray Snow, Prompting Factory Inspections

Snow in the Siberian city of Achinsk has turned into a muddy gray that many suspect was caused by pollution from a nearby aluminum oxide factory, local media reported Monday.

Photos and videos shared online show snowdrifts throughout the city, with a population of 100,000 people, covered in a thick layer of gray dust.

“Some kind of powder is falling on people's heads, and this is considered normal environmental conditions?” a local man asks in a video shared on the Russian social media website VKontakte.

“We can't recall anything like this. Now one doesn't even need to take [air] samples to the laboratory — one can just collect them with a shovel, as the entire city is covered with this filth!" another person said.