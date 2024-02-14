Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Scientists Find Microplastics in Wasp Intestines

Frank Vassen (CC BY 2.0)

Russian biologists have discovered microplastics in the intestines of common wasps, with its concentration increasing since 2019, Tomsk State University said Wednesday.

“In contrast to well-studied marine and freshwater ecosystems, the occurrence of microplastics in terrestrial ecosystems remains virtually unchecked," said Anastasia Simakova, head of the invertebrate department at Tomsk State University’s Biological Institute. 

“Preliminary estimates show that the amount of microplastics in terrestrial environments may be several times greater than in freshwater reservoirs and oceans."

Researchers said they chose the common wasp for their study due to its widespread presence across nearly every continent, rapid reproduction rate, high biomass productivity and varied diet.

The study’s authors collected 167 wasps around the village of Kireevsk in western Siberia’s Tomsk region from 2012 to 2021. 

They found that microplastics — including fragments and fibers of various colors and sizes — were present in all individuals examined throughout the study, with an increase in concentrations measured since 2019.

Researchers linked the increase in microplastics in wasp organisms in recent years to the rising production and consumption of synthetic textiles.

A growing share of fragments smaller than 0.05 millimeters may indicate that microplastics gradually degrade into even smaller components called nanoplastics, they added.

The accumulation of microplastics in living organisms poses risks of long-term toxic effects, the study authors warned.

These particles may also serve as a breeding ground for potentially pathogenic microorganisms or antibiotic-resistant bacteria, raising concerns about their adverse impacts on biodiversity and ecosystems.

The biologists’ research was published in the Russian Entomological Journal.

Read more about: Pollution , Environment

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

industrial pollution

Siberian City Blanketed in Gray Snow, Prompting Factory Inspections

Authorities issued a “black sky” warning for several localities in the Krasnoyarsk region — which is over 3,000 kilometers east of Moscow.

1 Min read
'selective' engagement

Russia to Work With U.S. on Climate Change, Envoy Says

The stance marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two powers with increasingly frayed ties.
swan lake

St. Petersburg Ballerina Dances on Ice to Save Local Beach

Ilmira Bagautdinova is one of thousands speaking out against plans to construct a port terminal for grain shipments on Batareinaya Bay.
historic disaster

Russia Admits to ‘World’s Largest’ Arctic Oil Spill

“Such an amount of liquid diesel fuel has never been spilled in the history of mankind,” a top emergencies official said of the May 29 spill.