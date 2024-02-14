Russian Scientists Find Microplastics in Wasp Intestines

Russian biologists have discovered microplastics in the intestines of common wasps, with its concentration increasing since 2019, Tomsk State University said Wednesday.

“In contrast to well-studied marine and freshwater ecosystems, the occurrence of microplastics in terrestrial ecosystems remains virtually unchecked," said Anastasia Simakova, head of the invertebrate department at Tomsk State University’s Biological Institute.

“Preliminary estimates show that the amount of microplastics in terrestrial environments may be several times greater than in freshwater reservoirs and oceans."

Researchers said they chose the common wasp for their study due to its widespread presence across nearly every continent, rapid reproduction rate, high biomass productivity and varied diet.

The study’s authors collected 167 wasps around the village of Kireevsk in western Siberia’s Tomsk region from 2012 to 2021.