Russia’s Leningrad Region Issues Drone Strike Alert After Series of Attacks

Authorities in northwestern Russia’s Leningrad region warned residents late Sunday that the territory, with a population of over 2 million, could come under attack from drones following a recent spate of strikes on local energy infrastructure.

“A high-alert regime has been declared at critical infrastructure facilities in all districts,” the Leningrad region’s press service announced on the messaging app Telegram.

“Security units and law enforcement agencies have received orders to destroy drones if they’re detected in the adjacent territories,” it added.