Ukraine Says Downed 19 Russian Drones Overnight

Kyiv said Wednesday that Russia had launched 20 Iranian-designed attack drones at targets in southern Ukraine overnight and that its air defense systems destroyed all but one.

The announcement came after authorities said 20 people had been injured in Russian attacks in the eastern city of Kharkiv, as well as Odesa on the southern Black Sea coast.

"The enemy struck with 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of Russia and with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia from near Kharkiv," Ukraine's air force said in a statement on social media.

It said Ukraine had used guided missiles and mobile air defense units in southern regions, including Dnipro.

Ukraine has seen a steep rise in civilian casualties since December, as Moscow intensifies air attacks.