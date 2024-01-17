Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Downed 19 Russian Drones Overnight

An apartment building in Odesa damaged by a Russian attack. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv said Wednesday that Russia had launched 20 Iranian-designed attack drones at targets in southern Ukraine overnight and that its air defense systems destroyed all but one.

The announcement came after authorities said 20 people had been injured in Russian attacks in the eastern city of Kharkiv, as well as Odesa on the southern Black Sea coast. 

"The enemy struck with 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of Russia and with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia from near Kharkiv," Ukraine's air force said in a statement on social media.

It said Ukraine had used guided missiles and mobile air defense units in southern regions, including Dnipro.

Ukraine has seen a steep rise in civilian casualties since December, as Moscow intensifies air attacks.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Drones

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

vulnerable targets

Russian Regions Hit by Ukrainian Drones and Shelling

The strikes wounded three people and forced an airport to divert flights, officials said.
1 Min read
cross-border strike

Ukrainian Drones Target Western Russia's Kursk Region

The two drone attacks damaged buildings and blew out windows, according to the Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit.
1 Min read
air defense

Russia Says 2 Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Belgorod

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the incident occurred around 1:20 a.m. local time.
1 Min read
air defense

Russia Downs 3 Drones on Approach to Moscow

Two drones were destroyed in regions northwest and one southwest of the capital, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
1 Min read