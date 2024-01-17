Support The Moscow Times!
Russia to Open Polling Stations in U.S. for March Presidential Election

By AFP
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov. Patrick Semansky / AP / TASS

Russia will open polling stations for its March presidential election at three diplomatic missions in the United States, its envoy in Washington said Wednesday.

The announcement came as Moscow said it has not yet decided if voting will take place in what it calls "unfriendly" countries — those which it accuses of carrying out “hostile” actions against Russian missions abroad.

Early unconfirmed reports suggested that Moscow could bar its citizens living in those countries from voting at embassy polling stations in the March election, when President Vladimir Putin is widely expected to secure a fifth term in office. 

"In the U.S., we plan to open three polling stations: in our embassy in Washington, as well as our consulates in New York and in Houston," Russia's ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in an interview published by the embassy.

The U.S. has played a critical role in arming Ukraine as its military fends off Russian forces that invaded in February 2022. 

Last week, officials in Moscow said they had not yet decided whether polling stations for the March election would open in countries that are openly hostile to Russia. 

"We are asking countries to ensure security," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at the time.

Thousands of Russians have fled their country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with scores of dissidents, activists and journalists now residing in Europe.

