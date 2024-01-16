Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin: Ukraine Risks 'Irreparable Blow' if Conflict Continues

By AFP
Sergei Savostyanov, TASS / kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow's forces had the upper hand in their almost two-year conflict with Ukraine, warning the rival state it risks an "irreparable" blow if it continued.

The frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine have barely moved in more than a year as the conflict has ground to a stalemate.

Speaking hours after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to ensure Ukraine has the air superiority it needs to make progress on the battlefield, Putin insisted his forces have the upper hand.

"Not only has their counteroffensive failed, but the initiative is entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces," Putin said Tuesday in televised remarks.

"If this continues, Ukraine's statehood could be dealt an irreparable, very serious blow," he added, without elaborating.

Putin also said recent attacks on Russian civilians were "barbaric."

More than 20 people were killed in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, on Dec. 30 in what Moscow said was a cross-border shelling attack launched by Ukrainian forces.

"They are trying to show that they can also do something. But instead of solving military tasks, they act in such a barbaric way. Attacks are being carried out on peaceful settlements with indiscriminate weapons," Putin said on Tuesday.

Russia launched its full-scale military campaign against Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the West to hit Moscow with an unprecedented package of sanctions and provide billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Kyiv.

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Pushkin House Book Prize Winner

Prize-Winning Author Owen Matthews on the Origins and Future of the War - and Russia

Matthews is the author of "Overreach: The Inside Story of Putin’s War Against Ukraine."
4 Min read
anniversary eve

Putin Vows to Fight On in Wartime State-of-the-Nation Address

The Russian president relied on familiar talking points as he pledged no let up in Russia's assault on Ukraine.
4 Min read
In depth

‘Everyone's Tired’: Acceptance and Exasperation in Russian Elite as Invasion Anniversary Looms

The Moscow Times spoke with more than a dozen top officials to gauge the mood as the country appears increasingly bogged down in Ukraine.
4 Min read
standing with Ukraine

Biden to Send Putin Message in Ukraine War Anniversary Speech

President Joe Biden will be "messaging" Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when he speaks in Warsaw next week, while hailing NATO's unprecedented effort...
3 Min read