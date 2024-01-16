Putin: Ukraine Risks 'Irreparable Blow' if Conflict Continues

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow's forces had the upper hand in their almost two-year conflict with Ukraine, warning the rival state it risks an "irreparable" blow if it continued.

The frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine have barely moved in more than a year as the conflict has ground to a stalemate.

Speaking hours after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to ensure Ukraine has the air superiority it needs to make progress on the battlefield, Putin insisted his forces have the upper hand.

"Not only has their counteroffensive failed, but the initiative is entirely in the hands of the Russian Armed Forces," Putin said Tuesday in televised remarks.

"If this continues, Ukraine's statehood could be dealt an irreparable, very serious blow," he added, without elaborating.