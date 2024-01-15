Russia's FSB Raids Jehovah’s Witness Office in Occupied Mariupol

Agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) raided a Jehovah’s Witnesses office in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, state media reported Monday.

“The FSB and military counterintelligence have uncovered a location in Mariupol that was used by the Jehovah’s Witnesses to promote extremist ideology,” Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry’s broadcaster, reported.

In 2017, Russia’s top court branded the Jehovah’s Witness movement an “extremist organization” and members of the religious group have faced prosecution from the authorities.

The port city of Mariupol was captured by Russian forces in the spring of 2022 and has been under Moscow's control ever since. Last year, the FSB established a local branch in the occupied region of Donestk, where Maripol is located.