‘Extremist’ Jehovah’s Witness Jailed in Crimea

A court in annexed Crimea sentenced a Jehovah’s Witness to six years in prison on charges of extremism Thursday in the ongoing crackdown on the religious group in Russia.

Sergei Filatov, the local branch leader, was among several worshippers swept up in raids in the Crimean town of Dzhankoy in 2018. Russia, which seized the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, declared the Jehovah’s Witnesses an “extremist” organization in 2017.

The Moscow-administered court found Filatov guilty of continuing the activities of the Jehovah’s Witness branch despite its ban, the Dzhankoy District Court said in a statement.