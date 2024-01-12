Russia Prepares for Lengthy Legal Battle as U.S. Backs Asset Seizure – Bloomberg

Russia is preparing a legal challenge to prevent the United States and Europe from seizing some of its $300 billion in frozen assets that the West wants to use to help rebuild Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing anonymous officials in Moscow familiar with the matter.

The news agency reported Wednesday that the Biden administration supported confiscating some of the $5 billion of Russian reserves held in the United States.

Washington is reportedly seeking to coordinate the move with G7 members and Europe, where $200 billion of the frozen Russian Central Bank assets are held.

But Russian officials cited by Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, because the information is not public, expressed confidence that the confiscation is “unlikely.”

“Their view is that the West stands little chance in court and has no legitimate grounds for seizure based on legislation adopted after the freeze,” Bloomberg wrote.