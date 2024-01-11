10K Foreign-Affiliated Companies Have Exited Russia Since Ukraine Invasion – Report

Nearly 10,000 companies with foreign involvement have exited Russia in the two years since it invaded Ukraine, the Vedomosti business daily reported Thursday, citing corporate data.

The number of legal entities with foreign affiliation declined by 6,200 in 2022 and 3,400 in January-October 2023, totaling 9,600, according to the publication.

Overall, Vedomosti said 23,500 companies with foreign co-owners have been liquidated since March 2022.

The discrepancy between the 9,600 and 23,500 figures is explained by the number of new companies with foreign affiliations registering in Russia.

Vedomosti noted a significant increase in companies with co-founders from former Soviet republics — which accounted for 59% of all new companies registered in 2023 in Russia, as well as companies with co-founders from China, which accounted for 25% over the same period.