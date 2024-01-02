Support The Moscow Times!
One killed, Dozens Injured in Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine

By AFP
A building damaged in Tuesday morning's missile attack on Kyiv. Andriy Yermak / Telegram

Russia on Tuesday launched missile attacks against the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, with downed rockets hitting high-rise buildings and sparking fires.

More than a dozen loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv by AFP journalists on Tuesday morning as air defense systems fired at incoming Russian missiles, shaking buildings in the city center.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, one person was killed and more than 20 injured by "at least four strikes" that damaged multi-story buildings and civilian infrastructure, the head of the city's military administration said.

Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces would intensify strikes on military targets following a deadly Ukrainian assault on the Russian city of Belgorod over the weekend. 

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko reported multiple explosions and debris from downed missiles hitting the capital.

He said 10 people had been injured in a multi-story block of flats in the Solomiansky district "where a fire broke out as a result of a missile attack."

Fires also broke out in a supermarket and a warehouse, the mayor said.

Some civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in four districts were left without power, and there was a temporary lack of water pressure in the supply network in some areas, the mayor said, while a gas pipeline had been damaged in one district.

"As soon as the security situation allows it, we will definitely restore electricity to everyone," Kyiv's military administration said.

