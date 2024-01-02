One killed, Dozens Injured in Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine

Russia on Tuesday launched missile attacks against the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, with downed rockets hitting high-rise buildings and sparking fires.

More than a dozen loud explosions could be heard in Kyiv by AFP journalists on Tuesday morning as air defense systems fired at incoming Russian missiles, shaking buildings in the city center.

In the eastern city of Kharkiv, one person was killed and more than 20 injured by "at least four strikes" that damaged multi-story buildings and civilian infrastructure, the head of the city's military administration said.

Tuesday's attacks came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces would intensify strikes on military targets following a deadly Ukrainian assault on the Russian city of Belgorod over the weekend.