Putin’s Job Approval Rating Sees Sharpest Weekly Drop Since Ukraine Invasion – VTsIOM

President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has plunged at its fastest single-week pace since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, according to new data released by the state-run pollster VTsIOM.
The survey, conducted between June 22 and June 28 among 1,600 Russians, shows Putin’s job approval rating dropping to 66.9%, down from 70.4% the prior week.
The percentage of respondents indicating they disapprove of how he is handling the presidency stood at 21.3%, up from 19.7%.
Putin’s trust rating also saw a notable decline, falling from 76.7% to 73.3%.
Putin’s lowest job approval rating since the start of the war was recorded in April, according to VTsIOM, when it fell to 65.6% amid growing frustration over constant internet blackouts and restrictions on Telegram.
The latest figures, which coincide with a fuel shortage across Russia, follow a decision by the state-run pollster last month to stop publishing the results of an open-ended trust survey after that specific indicator fell to its lowest point since 2022.
Some experts say that these declines are significant given that Russians are typically reluctant to speak candidly with pollsters for fear of retribution from the authorities if they express views critical of the government.
Meanwhile, the independent pollster Levada Center released its own data this week showing Putin’s job approval rating sliding to 74% in June, down from 79% in May.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.