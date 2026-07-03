Putin’s Job Approval Rating Sees Sharpest Weekly Drop Since Ukraine Invasion – VTsIOM

President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has plunged at its fastest single-week pace since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, according to new data released by the state-run pollster VTsIOM.

The survey, conducted between June 22 and June 28 among 1,600 Russians, shows Putin’s job approval rating dropping to 66.9%, down from 70.4% the prior week.

The percentage of respondents indicating they disapprove of how he is handling the presidency stood at 21.3%, up from 19.7%.

Putin’s trust rating also saw a notable decline, falling from 76.7% to 73.3%.