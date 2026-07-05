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Trump Offered in Conversation With Putin to Help With Ukraine Settlement – Kremlin Aide

By Reuters
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska in August 2025. Kremlin.ru

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war in a nearly 90-minute telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said early Sunday.

Ushakov said Trump made the offer in the context of his participation next week at the NATO summit in Turkey.

He quoted the U.S. president as saying that U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would continue their efforts at brokering a settlement and were prepared to make another visit to Moscow.

The Kremlin aide said Putin gave Trump a realistic assessment of the battlefield situation in Ukraine, where Russian commanders said on Friday that Moscow's troops had captured the strategically important city of Kostiantynivka.

On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the General Staff rejected that claim, saying it still controlled the eastern city.

Read more about: Trump , Putin , Ukraine war

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